SOMA Film Festival to screen free program for children

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SOMA Film Festival, in partnership with the South Orange and Maplewood public libraries, is offering a free screening of its successful “Kids Program” this July.

The inaugural “Kids Program” screened to a soldout Maplewood Theater in March at this years’ festival. The program had all original content from local and international filmmakers, the Dave Matthews Band, famed children’s author Mo Willems, and the band They Might Be Giants.

“The Kids Program was a great success and we wanted to extend the screenings for families who couldn’t make it to the first run and to also support our wonderful local libraries in the process” SOMA Film Festival founder and director Matt Smollon said.

The South Orange Library will hold the screening with the theme, “Kids Movie Night & Stuffed Animal Sleepover” on Thursday, July 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. All children are invited to bring their best stuffed friend along, leave them for a sleepover after the screening and come back to pick them up the following day just like their parents.

The Main Branch of the Maplewood Library will honor the drive-in movie experience of yesteryear with “Drive-In Movie Night.” This event will take place Monday, July 24, with car construction — 40 cars provided — taking place from 4 to 4:30 p.m., and the screening beginning promptly at 4:45 p.m.

For more information on both of these events, stop by your local library or visit youseemore.com/southorange and/or maplewoodlibrary.org.

SOMA Film Festival is a nonprofit organization committed to bringing independent film, and filmmakers to the SOMA community. For more information, visit somafilmfestival.com.