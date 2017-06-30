Livingston Summer Concert Series returns

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Regal Bank will sponsor the Livingston Summer Concert Series for the ninth year in a row. The community event showcases live musical performances every Sunday evening in July from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gazebo at Memorial Field. Picnic food and lawn games add to the festivities. In the event of inclement weather, shows will be hosted in the Livingston High School Auditorium.

This year’s music will include soul, country, pop and rock. Each concert features regional tribute and cover bands. Concerts are as follows: The B-Street Band, in a tribute to the music of Bruce Springsteen, on July 2; Sensational Soul Cruisers, with soul music by artists such as Otis Redding and Barry White, on July 9; Livingston Leo with bluesy rock on July 16; Radio Nashville, a country cover band, on July 23; and 1910 Fruitgum Company, a ’60s American bubblegum pop band, on July 30.

Also returning this year is the concert series’ photo contest. To enter, attendees can post their concert photos on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #RegalBankConcert. Winners will be selected based on creativity, originality, aesthetics, engagement and theme. Weekly winners will be announced at the end of each performance and will receive a $50 gift card. At the end of the series, one grand-prize winner will receive a $100 gift card. Complete contest details and official rules can be found on the Regal Bank Facebook page.

The Livingston Summer Concert Series is organized by the township of Livingston. For more information, contact SYLS at 973-535-7925, ext. 260, or email lbranquinho@livingstonnj.org.