Distinguished poet to lead poetry workshop at Ethical Culture Society

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Ethical Culture Society of Essex County is sponsoring a fundraising poetry workshop on Saturday, July 15, at 2 p.m. Society member Sylvia Kramer, distinguished author, poet and lecturer, will gently and amusingly bring out the poet in all attendees. Whether you love writing, or if you’ve never written a line and feel you never will, come and discover your talents in a convivial, fun afternoon. Refreshments will be served. The society requests a donation for attendance, though all are welcome.

Kramer conducts poetry workshops at universities, nursing homes and mental health centers in the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area. She also practices poetry therapy, presenting programs on many topics, but always centering on human development and life enhancement.

The Ethical Culture Society of Essex County is located at 516 Prospect St., Maplewood. For more information, call 973-763-1905, email ecsec.nj@gmail.com or visit www.essexethical.org.