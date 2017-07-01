SOPAC Gala to celebrate community advancement, local luminaries

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center will celebrate the contributions of three local leaders at its 2017 Gala on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 11 p.m. Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, South Orange community leader and businessman Matt Glass, and philanthropist Patti Donovan will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the success of SOPAC and local New Jersey communities overall.

“We are delighted to be honoring these three wonderful people,” SOPAC Executive Director Mark Packer said in a press release. “They have made such meaningful contributions to SOPAC and our communities through the years. Their impact is incalculable.”

The evening includes cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres, dinner stations and dessert. Honoree tributes, silent and live auctions, and entertainment by Grammy Award-winning talent Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks will make the evening festive for all in attendance.

The iconic performance space, located at 1 SOPAC Way in the heart of the South Orange Village, will host the party in its theater, loft and lobby areas. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.sopacnow.org/support/gala/ or call 973-313-2787.