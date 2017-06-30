Celebrate July at S. Mtn.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs has a month-long schedule of free activities to celebrate July as National Parks and Recreation Month.

On Monday evenings, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, there will be yoga for adults at 6:30 p.m. Classes are suitable for beginners and seasoned yoga practitioners. Bring a yoga mat and dress comfortably. Meet in the Clipper Pavilion next to the paddle boat area on Cherry Lane in the South Mountain Recreation Complex. Classes are held rain or shine.

On Tuesday evenings, July 11, 18 and 25, elevate your visit to the South Mountain Recreation Complex with Jammin’ in July, a free series of concerts at the Clipper Pavilion. Take in a new sound every week with Broadway tunes, big band, steel drums and more. Each concert begins at 7 p.m.

On Thursday evenings, staff from the Essex County Environmental Center will serve up nature art at the Clipper Pavilion. So come spend some time outdoors getting artistic on Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Wellness at the Waterfront is sponsored by the Essex County Parks Foundation and the Zoological Society of New Jersey. For more information, call 973-508-2912 or visit www.essexcountynj.org.