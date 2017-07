SOPAC gallery presents ‘Inspired Minds’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Herb & Milly Iris Gallery in the South Orange Performing Arts Center presents “Inspired Minds,” a young artist exhibition featuring drawings, paintings and photography by gifted young artists from Essex County high schools. On view through Aug. 15 at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange, the selected works were juried by a panel of distinguished artists, photographers, art collectors and museum curators and can be seen on the second- and third-floor gallery space.

Students from 18 high schools submitted work and the final pieces selected came from Columbia High School in Maplewood, East Orange Campus High School, Lacordaire Academy in Montclair, Livingston High School, Millburn High School, Newark Preparatory Academy in Livingston, Nutley High School and Arts High School in Newark.

Artists include: Columbia High School’s Frances Levy, Sophia Rothstein, Lily Sickles and Leonel Soares-Neto; East Orange Campus High School’s Lud Jacques; Lacordaire Academy’s Yamisha Braconiel and Lucia Marra; Livingston High School’s Amanda Bach, Jack Baer, Juliette Banner, Andrew Berger, Gabriel Dubinett, Emily Fidler, Serge Fils-Aime, Colby Garfinkel, Sara Gelber, Marisa Gottlieb, Emma Greenberg, Ryan Healy, Andrew Jones, Elizabeth Kim, Noah Kudish, Anna Levy, Rachel Lieberman, Grace Lin, Emily Moskowitz, Alyssa Popper, Zoe Pritikin, Ashley Reuter, Rhea Sampat, Louis Scorciolla, Julian Sowa, Amy Wong, Tess Berkeley, Austin Chambers, Emily Culleton, Alexa Mintz and Julia Traiger; Millburn High School’s Annie Beckerman, Emily Chan, Katie Darvin, Erica Einhorn, Kathleen Gao, Julia Hames, Jessica Li, Maggie Ma, Sarah Tham and Yiwen Yang; Newark Preparatory Academy’s Elvin Alicea; and Nutley High School’s Zawar Ahmed, Cedric Ardente, Brina Baia, Jenny Callaghan, Kasper DellaLuna, Sayaka Imamura, Veronica Laird, Peter Lopez and Crystal Mbua.