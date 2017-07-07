Gallery 1978 hosts annual members exhibit

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Gallery 1978 at Maplewood Arts Center will have its annual members exhibit, “Friends of 1978,” featuring visual self-expressions that are personal to each artist. This year, the exhibit will open this Saturday, July 8, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m., and run until Sunday, July 30, with a closing reception from 5 to 6 p.m.

The exhibit will have three Open Studio evenings on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. On July 12, make 2D or 3D collages; on July 19, explore book art; and on July 26, draw with masters Sarah Petruziello and Oscar Peterson.

The gallery is located at 1978 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood. Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. or by appointment at 1978artscenter@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.1978artscenter.org.