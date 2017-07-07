WOAC has exciting plans this summer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Center will host several art opportunities and exhibits during July and August.

On Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heidi Sussman will hold a one-day workshop on hot and cold wax techniques for photo enhancement. Admission is charged. For more information, contact Sussman at heidi.sussman@gmail.com .

From July 12 through Aug. 26, the “iPadology/ABstract ImPRESSions” exhibit will run, featuring Antoinette Ellis-Williams, Ellen Foto, Fran McClain, Abeni Mussa and Mansa K. Mussa. There will be an opening reception on Wednesday, July 12, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The West Orange Arts Council presents Creative Connections on Wednesday, July 19, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The West Orange Arts Council will hold a board meeting on Thursday, July 20, from 7 to 9 p.m.

An “iPadology” workshop will be Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is charged.

View photography and iPadology in “Cuba Si,” from Globalinkages first Cuba journey, and enjoy a conversation with artists Ben Jones, Mansa K. Mussa and Lorna Johnson on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public; light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact mansamussa@verizon.net info@woarts.org.

The West Orange Arts Council will hold a board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Attend a free iPadology demonstration for families, teenagers and tweens on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Save the date for the West Orange Arts Council Masquerade Party on Friday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

The West Orange Arts Center is located at 551 Valley Road, West Orange. For more information, send an email to info@woarts.org.