SeniorStudio students’ show artwork at Maplewood Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — SeniorStudio has just completed its third, free senior arts, education and wellness course at the new Maplewood Senior Center, with continuing sponsorship by the Maplewood Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

“We are most appreciative of the support that Maplewood has provided and look forward to building on the strong relationship we have established with the township,” Maplewood resident Dan Kaslow, creator of SeniorStudio, said in a press release.

This innovative program includes eight-week studio art lessons with a specially created senior curriculum, Open Studio for independent work, and trips to Newark Museum and 1978 Arts Gallery in Maplewood. The course is designed specifically for students with no art background, although students with any level of art experience are welcome.

The students’ final art project was developed by Lauren Kaiser, the Montclair graphic artist who taught the class. The work involved completion of a large, detailed still life, which each student viewed from different perspectives so that each painting is truly unique. Based on their instruction in drawing, lines, objects, color, light, shading and other elements of painting, students produced outstanding acrylic paintings.

Those paintings are now on exhibition for all of July at the Maplewood Memorial Library, and can be

viewed during normal library hours.

“This display is part of the library’s continuing efforts to engage with the local arts community,” MML Director Sarah Lester said. “We are pleased to be able to present monthly exhibitions of quality artwork, along with our Music & Art reception.”

Joanne Beckerich, head of library programming and exhibition curator, is similarly pleased with the exhibit.

“We were delighted when SeniorStudio approached the library with the idea of sharing the work of these talented senior students,” Beckerich said. “Their work fits in perfectly with our library mission.”

“This has been a highly successful, well-run program,” Maplewood Recreation Director Melissa Mancuso said. “This year’s class was oversubscribed, a clear indication of strong community interest for programs of this type.”

The next session of the program will begin in September, with registration beginning in August.

Photos Courtesy of Dan Kaslow