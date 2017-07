This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — During the weekend of July 8 and 9, music lovers came from all around to Memorial Park in Maplewood for Maplewoodstock, the beloved annual music festival. The festival boasted a zone with activities for children, booths, food and — of course — music. In addition to some smaller name bands, many of them local, Maplewoodstock also featured big names like Los Lobos.

Photos by Kaanita Iyer