WOHS artists design mural for CPR room

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Graduating seniors at West Orange High School recently completed a creative mural in the CPR room to send a message to future students of the importance of certification in CPR. Seniors can receive credits for CPR classes by taking the class for one semester and taking the exam.

Physical education teacher Ozzie Diaz, who also spearheaded this year’s successful blood drive, came up with the idea to have students create and design a mural for the room.

“I loved the idea, so we put in the needed work order to have some unneeded storage closets removed,” physical education and health supervisor Kevin Alvine said in a press release.

In addition to Diaz, CPR teachers Dave Joisil, Jeff Mazurek and Tim Blumkin were also excited to be part of the project, and they paid for the paint and supplies on their own.

The mural was painted by Victoria Sullivan, Mariel Go, Santi Butler and Julian Lloyd.

“We are all really proud of these seniors for designing and painting this mural on their own time,” Alvine said. “The message it sends to all the future WOHS seniors who take the class is one of lifesaving safety and giving back to one’s school and community.”