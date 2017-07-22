Call for Hispanic and Latino artists, artisans

WEST ORANGE, NJ — ¡Bienvenidos a las Artes! Welcome to the Arts! The West Orange Arts Council will host its first Hispanic art exhibition to celebrate Hispanic and Latino art from Friday, Sept. 15, to Saturday, Oct. 14, in the West Orange Arts Center and West Orange Public Library. There will be an opening reception Friday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road.

The West Orange Arts Council, in conjunction with the West Orange Hispanic Foundation, invites Hispanic or Latino artists and artisans working in any visual media to submit their work for an art exhibit designed to showcase the diverse cultural experience of our local Latino community.

Any and all Hispanic and Latino artists, whether professional or aspiring, part-time or full-time, student or adult, with ties to West Orange and surrounding towns are invited to participate. Contact WOAC to indicate your interest as soon as possible. A loan agreement with submission details must be completed by all participating artists. Contact curator Lisa Suss at Sussme2710@gmail.com or Frank Niccoletti at Dick3niccol@gmail.com or 973-699-1133.

For more information, visit www.woarts.org.