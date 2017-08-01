Twilight concerts in Memorial Park

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Office of Cultural Affairs in conjunction with the Maplewood Village Alliance has scheduled two late summer concerts in the Memorial Park amphitheater.

Sunday, Aug. 13, will feature a performance of classical Indian music featuring a quartet of musicians playing traditional Indian instruments. This will be followed three weeks later on Sunday, Sept. 3, with a performance by celebrated guitar virtuoso and Maplewood resident Stephane Wrembel.

Both concerts will begin at 5 p.m. and are free to the public. For more information, contact Andrew Fishman at culturalaffairs@twp.maplewood.nj.us or 973-640-0399.