WO company brokers deal in Clifton

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A 7,000-square-foot office building in Clifton has been leased to Public Service Electric & Gas by Sheldon Gross Realty Inc., of West Orange. The location, at 42 Chestnut St. in Clifton, is just down the road from another, larger PSE&G facility.

Once owned and operated by a recycling company, the new PSE&G building had been vacant — though in move-in condition — immediately prior to the lease agreement. Fully Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and featuring an elevator, the structure offers upscale decor, including two conference rooms that boast kitchenettes with granite countertops.

“Some real estate transactions fall neatly into place — and this was one of those,” Eric Weston, vice president at Sheldon Gross Realty, who managed the deal, said in a press release. “The location was an absolutely perfect fit for PSE&G, since the company already has a sizeable presence right in the neighborhood.”

The building will be used by PSE&G related to a three-year, $905 million program — already approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities — that’s focused on replacing aging gas pipes. Specifically, PSE&G will expedite the modernization of its existing gas infrastructure of cast iron and unprotected steel, including replacement of 38,000 service lines and 510 miles of gas mains.