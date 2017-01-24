Green Hill welcomes new executive director

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The board of trustees of Green Hill recently announced the selection of Donna Lazartic as the new executive director and president for Green Hill Inc. in West Orange. According to a press release, Lazartic has broad and deep experience in the aging services field that will enable her to lead Green Hill in its mission of innovation in services, best practices in care, attention to resident quality of life and partnerships with caregivers.

“I am thrilled to join the Green Hill family as the executive director and look forward to providing our residents, staff, families and caregivers the resources and opportunities they need and want to lead full lives in a secure familial setting,” Lazartic said in the release. “It has been my commitment and privilege to develop and share innovative best practices in senior care in New Jersey. Joining the Green Hill family who share that mission of excellence in senior care is a wonderful opportunity.”

“The board of trustees are excited and confident that Donna is the perfect choice for leading Green Hill at this exciting time of growth and innovation in senior care services and management,” Lori Braender, chairwoman of the Green Hill board of trustees, said in the release. “As a nonprofit, the Green Hill organization invests all resources on its mission to serve the seniors of our community, a call to action that is growing with the aging population. Donna Lazartic shares our vision for the future of Green Hill.”