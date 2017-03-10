RWJBarnabas Health named a top place to work

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Becker’s Hospital Review has named RWJBarnabas Health to its 2017 list of “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.” This list is a compilation of hospitals, health systems, ambulatory surgical centers, physician groups, vendors and other health care organizations that provide excellent work environments and outstanding benefits to their employees, according to a press release.

RWJBarnabas Health is committed to creating an environment for employees where they experience trust, camaraderie and a sense of pride.

“RWJBarnabas Health is honored to be listed among the ‘150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare,’” RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky said in the press release. “Our employees and physicians are truly our greatest assets. Their compassion, expertise and professionalism are evidenced in the remarkable work they do. Providing an environment that enables and empowers them to excel is paramount to the success of the organization.”

Becker’s Hospital Review has been compiling a list of “Top Places to Work in Healthcare” annually since 2011. The list is comprised of both providers and non-provider organizations. The Becker’s editorial team determined the entities included on this year’s list. Organizations that submitted nominations were considered, as were those that received national, state or local recognition previously earned for workplace excellence, as well as benefits offerings, wellness initiatives, and efforts to improve professional development, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, and a sense of community among employees.