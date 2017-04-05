CHoNJ expands pediatric cardiology services to West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Families in West Orange and the surrounding areas will soon have an important new resource for children with heart conditions. Starting April 6, the Children’s Hospital of New Jersey, will expand cardiology office visits to West Orange. Pediatric cardiology services will be available at the Children’s Hospital of New Jersey Specialty Center at West Orange, located at 375 Mount Pleasant Ave.

The Children’s Hospital of New Jersey is the state’s largest pediatric cardiology program featuring the only pediatric interventionalist, the only pediatric cardiac surgery program and the only pediatric cardiac electrophysiology program.

To contact the center, call 973-322-6900 or 973-926-3500. At the West Orange specialty center, Drs. Rajiv Verma and Rowan Walsh will provide diagnostic services, consultations and management of children’s heart conditions including congenital heart disease — holes or other heart defects that occur before birth. The facility will offer non-invasive testing such as echocardiograms to view images of the heart, and electrocardiograms to check the heart’s electrical activity.

“This expansion will offer greater convenience for families in the West Orange area,” Darrell K. Terry Sr., President and CEO of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey, said in a press release. “Residents will now have easier access to state-of-the-art care for congenital heart disease without having to travel outside of New Jersey.”