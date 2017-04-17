SBMC board names 3 new trustees

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Three area residents — Ryan Schinman of West Orange and Robert D. Marcus and Evan Ratner, both of Short Hills — were recently named to the board of trustees at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility.

“I welcome our newest board members, Robert Marcus, Evan Ratner and Ryan Schinman and thank them for dedicating their time towards giving back to the communities that Saint Barnabas Medical Center serves,” SBMC CEO and President Stephen P. Zieniewicz said in a press release. “Each brings unique business and entrepreneurial skills and accomplishments that will be tremendous assets to our board as we plan for the future of Saint Barnabas Medical Center.”

Marcus, a media and telecommunications executive, spent 18 years with Time Warner Cable Inc., most recently as chairman and CEO. Ratner is a partner/portfolio manager at Chatham Asset Management; prior to joining Chatham in 2009, Ratner had an 18-year career at DLJ/Credit Suisse in investment banking, high yield research, and distressed research, serving as a managing director and head of distressed research. Schinman is the founder of Mayflower Entertainment, a worldwide entertainment marketing consulting agency, which has been responsible for orchestrating some of the largest endorsement transitions between Madison Avenue and Hollywood.