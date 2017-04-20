Aetna, RWJBarnabas Health reach new agreement

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Aetna and RWJBarnabas Health announced a new agreement that will be effective April 22. Aetna members, who receive care at any of the RWJBarnabas Health hospitals and facilities, or from RWJBarnabas Health physicians, will continue to be covered at the in-network level of benefits available. As a result of this agreement, there will be no disruption in coverage.

“This is exciting news for our members,” Michael Costa, Aetna’s executive director for New Jersey, said in a press release. “Our relationship with RWJBarnabas continues to thrive and we are excited to continue to work with them to transform health care for our customers and members in New Jersey.”

“RWJBarnabas Health is very pleased to have reached an agreement with Aetna, avoiding any disruption to the care of our patients who are Aetna participants and subscribers,” RWJBarnabas COO Jay Picerno said in the release. “RWJBarnabas Health is committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients and, by continuing and strengthening our relationship with Aetna, we look forward to offering the finest care to all Aetna participants and subscribers, as always.”

The new agreement applies to all Aetna health plan products. The agreement also includes covered outpatient services provided by RWJBarnabas Health as well as ambulatory surgery centers, hospice, home care and infusion services.