Green Hill earns platinum certification

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill has earned SAGECare Platinum certification from SAGE USA for completing a comprehensive provider training program for LGBT older adults and their caregivers, and cultural competency training on subjects related to LGBT people. Green Hill is the only residential senior care provider in the New York City metro area certified with SAGECare Platinum status.

SAGE USA is a not-for-profit organization that has been addressing the needs of LGBT elders for more than 30 years, and provides services and advocacy for LGBT elders. It is the nation’s largest and oldest organization devoted to improving the lives of LGBT older adults. SAGECare is the training and consulting division of SAGE USA.

“The SAGECare Platinum certification and Innovator status mirrors the culture change programs integrated into all levels of living styles and health services at Green Hill,” Green Hill Executive Director and President Donna Lazartic said in a press release. “We’ve transformed our entire community to incorporate the principals of person-directed care. We are especially proud of our four Green House Homes dedicated to long-term care, and short-term rehabilitation fostering individual self-determination and personal preferences in a homelike setting. The most natural of next steps is specialized training to provide a welcoming home and person directed life and health care for our growing LGBT elder community.”

“SAGECare is an opportunity to expand, transform and elevate the person-directed services that an agency already provides. The LGBT community needs providers who understand, acknowledge and celebrate their whole selves,” SAGECare Director Hilary Meyer said on the SAGE USA website.

Green Hill trained more than 80 percent of its staff in the four-hour onsite tool to earn SAGECare Innovator status in addition to Platinum certification.