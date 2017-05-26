Mebane wins General Counsel of the Year award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — David Mebane, general counsel of RWJBarnabas Health, was named General Counsel of the Year in Health Care by NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal. This honor was announced at the 2017 NJBIZ Breakfast Awards Ceremony on May 19 in Somerset.

Mebane drove the large transaction to merge Robert Wood Johnson Health System and Barnabas Health, which was consummated in April 2016. He was also instrumental in creating the Saint Barnabas Health Care System in 1996. He is currently responsible for the system’s legal work, insurance and compliance, and is president of its captive insurance company.

RWJBarnabas Health is the state’s largest, most comprehensive health care system, the second largest private employer and one of the largest systems in the United States. The system consists of 11 acute care hospitals, affiliated facilities and a medical group of 1,000 physicians.

“It is an exceptional honor to be recognized among the large number of attorneys in New Jersey,” stated RWJBarnabas Health CEO and President Barry Ostrowsky said in a press release. “David is meticulous in ensuring that the highest standards of the law are applied to all matters involving RWJBarnabas Health. This is a very well-deserved honor.”