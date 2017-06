MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Girls Night Out in Maplewood Village is back this Thursday night, June 8, beginning at 6 p.m. in Maplewood Village with a fun night of shopping, dining, music, promotions and more.

Mona Lisa Framing will be giving away free playful goodies and raffling off a basket valued at $350 filled to the brim with gifts from participating Maplewood Village merchants.