Leong joins Barnabas Health

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Dr. Rachelle Leong, a fellowship-trained and board-certified physician specializing in breast surgery, recently joined the medical staff of Barnabas Health Medical Group. Dr. Leong will treat patients at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville at 1 Clara Maass Drive in Belleville.

Leong will provide comprehensive breast care as well as medical and surgical expertise to patients. Her decision to specialize in breast care is rooted in her compassion for cancer patients, as well as her personal history of supporting family members diagnosed with the disease.

“I’ve been on the family and patient side, and I’ve been on the medical care side in these situations. I like the relationship that cancer doctors share with their patients,” Leong said. “Breast surgery is the perfect mix of surgery, medical and personal care.

“I’m looking forward to working with the multidisciplinary team at Clara Maass and interacting with the patient population; they are so engaged with their physicians. I hope my patients will feel like they are part of a team who is fighting to keep them healthy,” Leong continued. “I want them to feel supported and comforted and get state-of-the-art surgical care.”

Leong earned a medical degree New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y., after earning a bachelor of art’s degree and magna cum laude honors from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass. She completed a residency in general surgery at Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine at Hofstra University in Manhasset, N.Y., and served her final year of residency as administrative chief resident and clinical instructor. She completed her fellowship at The Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center and St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center/Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. Leong is a member of the American Medical Association and the Medical Society of the State of New York, and a candidate member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons. She is fluent in Cantonese.