Gallucci: Entrepreneur of the Year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — John Gallucci, founder and president of West Orange-based JAG Physical Therapy, has been named a 2017 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Regional Award Winner. Winners are chosen from an independent panel of judges, including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance and the local community.

The statewide award winners are now eligible for the Entrepreneur of the Year national program, with the national winner announced in November.

JAG PT currently operates 15 facilities, 11 of which are in New Jersey.