Fugitive Apprehension Team arrests Newark man for aggravated assault

NEWARK, NJ — Faquir H. Parrish, 24, of Newark, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for an aggravated assault on Monday, Jan. 9.

At approximately 6 p.m., police responded to the area of 1st Street and 7th Avenue on a call of a person with a firearm. A male suspect pointed a handgun at four individuals inside a residential building.

As a result of their investigation, detectives determined that Faquir H. Parrish is a suspect in this aggravated assault.

Fugitive Apprehension Team detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Parrish and he was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 11, without incident. He is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child.