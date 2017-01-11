Arrest made in Newark homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Raheem Henry, 38, of Newark, was arrested and charged with the murder of Anthony Polite, 28, of Sunrise Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Polite was fatally shot on Friday, Dec. 30, in the 300 block of South 11th Street in Newark.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Henry was charged with one count of murder, two counts of robbery, felony murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose.

Henry was arrested by Newark Police and the FBI Fugitive Task Force. He is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.