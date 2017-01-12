Newark police seek public’s help in locating missing person

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the pictured male, Bennie Williams, 66, of Newark.

Williams weighs approximately 195 pounds, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has black hair. He was last seen at approximately 12:15 p.m. Jan. 10 in the area of Schley Street and Hawthorne Avenue in Newark. Williams was wearing a black hooded jacket, black boots and blue jeans. He suffers from early signs of dementia and takes medication.

While police are actively searching for Williams, they seek the public’s assistance in quickly locating and returning him to his family.

Ambrose is urging anyone with information about Bennie Williams to call the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477 or 1-877-695-4867. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.