Newark homicide investigated

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a shooting in which four people were shot, one fatally.

Kevin Barber, 16, of Newark sustained a fatal gunshot wound on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Three other males, ages 19, 16 and 15, were also shot. All three are hospitalized. The surviving victims are all Newark residents.

The shooting occurred Wednesday, Jan. 11, around 5 p.m. on Hawkins Street.

This is the first fatal shooting in Essex County in 2017.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.