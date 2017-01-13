Police arrest 21-year old Belleville man on carjacking, robbery charges

NEWARK, NJ — On the early morning of Friday, Jan. 13, 21-year-old Adner Oquendo was arrested for charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The 33-year-old victim informed police that, shortly before 9 p.m., he was robbed by three men, who were in the company of his child’s mother. One of the men was armed with a gun. The group assaulted him before stealing the victim’s money and telephone. After the assault, one of the men drove away in his car.

As the remaining suspects walked away, they were joined by a fourth male, who was also armed with a gun, who had been standing across the street.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and refused medical treatment. The parents had separated prior to the incident occurring.

The child’s mother, 19-year-old Genesis Bonano, of Elizabeth, was arrested on the same day of the incident at a residence in North Newark. Oquendo was arrested without incident in a West Runyon Street residence by members of the Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Bonano and Oquendo were both charged with robbery, carjacking and conspiracy.

This investigation is active and ongoing with police continuing to search for the remaining suspects.