Guns and marijuana seized in raid

NEWARK, NJ — Detectives seized three handguns and more than four pounds of marijuana during a raid in Newark on Friday, Jan. 13. Detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, have been conducting an investigation into reports of narcotics distribution in the 400 block of South 18th Street, Newark. As a result of this investigation, detectives obtained search warrants for an apartment on the block.

Earlier on Friday, Jan. 13, task force detectives, with assistance from the Newark Police Emergency Response Team, executed the warrants and recovered three handguns, more than four pounds of suspected marijuana and more than $15,000 in U.S. currency. The street value of the marijuana is in excess of $40,000.

During the raid, detectives arrested Markel E. Nelson, 25, of Newark. Nelson has been charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and weapons offenses. He has been lodged in the Essex County Correctional Facility, pending an appearance in the Essex County Central Judicial Processing Court.