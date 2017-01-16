Detectives at scene of Tremont Lounge shooting

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Two individuals were shot on Saturday, Jan. 14, shortly after 2 a.m., while outside of the Tremont Lounge, at the intersection of Tremont Avenue and Halsey Street. The two victims, a male and a female, were both transported to the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey to be treated for nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds.

Command rank officers from the Newark Police Division and the East Orange Police Department were both present at the scene, where the commanders determined that, jurisdictionally, the East Orange police would investigate the shooting. Detectives from the Newark Police Division’s Shooting Response Team are determining the facts to ensure the victims are provided a complete and meaningful investigation by the responsible agency.

The Newark Police Division’s Alcohol Beverage Control Unit is temporarily closing the Tremont Lounge, in response to the recent violence in the immediate area of the establishment.