Maplewood police arrest two teens for assaulting classmate

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police Department is currently investigating the reported assault of a 16-year-old female student of Columbia High School; the assault reportedly happened on Jan. 18.

According to police, the investigation indicates that the female victim was assaulted by two other juveniles on the sidewalk near the intersection of Valley Street and Parker Avenue in Maplewood while multiple onlookers observed the assault. Based upon the evidence developed through investigation thus far and after consultation with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, one 15-year-old female and one 16-year-old male, both CHS students, have each been charged with simple assault.

Based on the evidence available at the present time, the incident is not classified as a bias crime, according to a release from the police department. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Maplewood Police Department Youth Aid Bureau at 973-762-3400.