Victim in fatal Newark fire identified

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced Jan. 26 that the person who died in a fire on Friday, Jan. 20, in the 200 block of Eastern Parkway in Newark has been identified as Lateisha E. Blair, 26, of Newark.

She was identified by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office using dental records. The cause and manner of death are pending.

The fire broke out in the vacant, three-story residential structure at approximately 6:32 p.m. Firefighters discovered the victim while extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The investigation is continuing. No other information is available at this time.