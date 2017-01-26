Pedestrian struck and killed in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced Jan. 26 that the Newark Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a pedestrian fatality.

On Jan. 25 at approximately 2:35 p.m., in the vicinity of Warwick and Adams streets, a Nissan Titan pickup truck struck Gloria DaCruz, 89, of Newark. DaCruz was transported to University Hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at 3:56 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time. The investigation is continuing.