Maplewood police investigate aggravated assault

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police Department is currently investigating a reported aggravated assault with a knife that occurred on Jan. 25 and was reported to Maplewood police at approximately 10 p.m. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Coolidge Road and Irvington Avenue at approximately 7:45 p.m. The incident was initially reported to Newark police, who determined that the incident had occurred in Maplewood.

The investigation indicates that the victim, a 23-year-old male from Newark, was involved in what appears to be a mutual fight with another male he knows and with whom he had a previous dispute. During the course of this altercation, the perpetrator took a knife out of his pocket and slashed at the victim. The victim received minor injuries, which he received medical attention for at Newark Police Headquarters; the victim was not transported to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Maplewood Police Department Youth Aid Bureau.