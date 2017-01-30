Victims identified in Maplewood triple homicide

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Maplewood Police Chief Robert Cimino announced Jan. 30 that Maplewood Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating an incident in which three people were found dead in a Maplewood apartment on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The victims have been identified as Michael Davis, 45, of Maplewood; Roshana Kenilson, 30, of Paterson; and Lance Fraser, 44, of Newark.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 28, the Maplewood Fire Department responded to an apartment on Van Ness Court to check on the well-being of a resident after receiving a call from someone who had been unable to reach the occupants of the apartment.

Firefighters used a ladder to gain entry to the apartment, according to the prosecutor’s office. Upon entering the apartment, firefighters discovered three unresponsive adults, two males and a female. The individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that they sustained gunshot wounds but the cause and manner of death will be determined by autopsies at the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Autopsies are expected to be done today.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly said at this time the motive for the murders is unclear.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time, according to Fennelly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor’s tips line at 877-847-7432.