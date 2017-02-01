East Orange homicide investigated

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a homicide.

Jermaine Maddox, 35, of East Orange was fatally shot on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at approximately 11:03 p.m., in the 200 block of North Arlington Avenue in East Orange.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the no suspects have been identified. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.