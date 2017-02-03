Council convicted of murder

NEWARK, NJ — Sadot Council, 32, of Newark, was convicted on Thursday, Feb. 2, by an Essex County jury of the murder of Anthony Mayse, 33, also of Newark, following a trial before Superior Court Judge Richard T. Sules.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Adam Wells, who tried the case, Mayse was shot and killed on April 28, 2015, at the Stephen Crane Housing Complex in Newark, shortly after noon.

Mayse and Council, who had known each other most of their lives and had been friends, got into a dispute the day before the murder that ended with Council threatening to kill Mayse. The next day, Council confronted Mayse and the two had a fist fight. When the fight was broken up by a bystander, Council rode away on a bike and returned a minute later with a gun and shot Mayse in the chest, killing him.

“We’re glad the jury provided justice to Mr. Mayse and his family. I want to thank Detective Bruce Branch and all of the investigators who helped bring this killer to justice,’’ said Wells.

In addition to murder, Council was convicted of weapons offenses.

Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, March 20, before Sules.

Council, who has four prior felony convictions, including three for violent crimes, faces life in prison.