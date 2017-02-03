Newark man arrested, charged with murder

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Newark Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Victor A. Brantley, 26, of Newark was fatally shot in the vicinity of Garside Street and Bloomfield Avenue. A second male, who just happened to be in the area, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

At the shooting, a person was seen by police officers fleeing the scene. An Essex County Sheriff’s officer and a Newark police officer discharged their weapons while attempting to apprehend the suspect. Although officers discharged their service weapons, no one was injured. The suspect was subsequently apprehended hiding in a dumpster in the area of Kearny Street and Broadway in Newark, behind a high school.

The male suspect, identified as Joan Aguiree, 23, of Newark, was arrested and charged with murder, unlawful possession of weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He is currently at the Essex County correctional facility in Newark.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.