Newark man arrested on $100K shooting warrant

NEWARK, NJ — The Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Aquil Baldwin, 25, of Newark, who was wanted for a shooting and for an armed robbery.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, police responded to Georgia King Village on a call of shots fired. A 17-year-old male victim had been shot and arrived at University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of their investigation, detectives determined that Baldwin is a suspect in this shooting and a $100,000 warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Aug. 16, 2016, a 60-year-old male victim flagged down police who were patrolling the area of Market Street and Springfield Avenue. The victim had been approached by an armed male suspect, who robbed him of his cash as he was leaving a bank.

Detectives determined that Baldwin is also a suspect in this robbery.

F.A.T. detectives arrested Baldwin on Friday, Feb. 3, without incident. He is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Malikah Roberts, 35, of Newark, a resident inside the apartment where Baldwin was apprehended, was also arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, and charged with hindering apprehension.