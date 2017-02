NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of Raheem Jenkins, 36, of Newark. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Jenkins was fatally shot in the vicinity of 30 Coeyman St., Newark. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, no arrests have been made.