Shooting suspect from East Orange arrested

NEWARK, NJ — Richard Chambers, 38, of East Orange, who was wanted for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 31, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

On Jan. 31 at approximately 11:54 p.m., a suspect fled after shooting a 25-year-old Newark man near Fairmount Street and South Orange Avenue. The victim arrived at University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Based on their investigation, detectives have determined that Chambers is a suspect in this shooting.

Chambers was arrested without incident. He is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and conspiracy.