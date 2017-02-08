Two Newark juveniles arrested for four separate robberies

NEWARK, NJ — Two juvenile males, a 16-year-old and 15-year old, both of Newark, were arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for four separate robberies in January.

These robberies we were all committed in the Ironbound section of the city between Jan. 10 and Jan. 24. None of the victims was seriously injured during their encounters with the suspects.

Detective aggressively followed up on leads and other evidence that helped them identify the two suspects, who were both were arrested on several counts of robbery and conspiracy.