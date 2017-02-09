Warrant issued for aggravated assault against police officer

NEWARK, NJ — An arrest warrant has been issued for Keith J. Godbolt, 43, of Newark, for an aggravated assault against a police officer on Nov. 11.

Godbolt is wanted for shooting at a police officer who interrupted a robbery at Jackie’s Kids Clothing Store, 715 Broad St. He remains at large, while his two accomplices have been apprehended.

While police are actively seeking Godbolt, the public’s assistance is sought in quickly locating and removing him from the streets. He is considered armed and dangerous.