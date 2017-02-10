Man arrested for terroristic threats, weapon possession

NEWARK, NJ — The Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Alpha Jalloh, 21, of Newark, on friday, Feb. 10, for making terroristic threats on Friday, Dec. 30.

At approximately 3 p.m., police responded to a South Ward residence on a call of a man threatening a female victim with a gun.

As a result of their investigation, detectives determined that Jalloh is a suspect in this incident and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

F.A.T. detectives arrested Jalloh on Friday, Feb. 10, on the warrant. He is charged with terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.