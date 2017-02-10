Former Essex County Sheriff’s PBA president charged with theft

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced that the former president of the Essex County Sheriff’s Officers PBA Local 183, Christopher Tyminski, 45, of Byram, was charged Feb. 6 with theft by deception. The charges allege that Tyminski utilized his PBA issued credit card to pay for $14,535 in repairs to his personal vehicle. None of the allegations involve Tyminski’s official capacity within the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyminski was served and processed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, Feb. 3, 2016. He was given an arraignment date of Feb. 16, 2016.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they plead guilty or are found guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards & Corruption Bureau at 862-520-3700. The investigation is active and ongoing.