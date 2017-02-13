Two arrested in Maplewood triple homicide

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Maplewood Police Chief Robert Cimino announced Feb. 10 that two men have been charged with the Jan. 29 murders of Michael Davis, 45, of Maplewood, Lance Fraser, 44, of Newark and Roshana Kelson, 30, of Paterson.

Jimmy P. Mays, 37, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested in Columbia, Md., by detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Maplewood Police Department, FBI and the Maryland State Police. He is presently in Maryland pending extradition to New Jersey.

Lavelle T. Davis, 33, of Galloway, was arrested the morning of Feb. 11. Davis was apprehended in Yonkers, N.Y., by detectives from the ECPO, FBI and Yonkers Police Department.

“We appreciate the assistance and collaboration from all of the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation and arrests of these dangerous individuals,” QM Spruill, an ECPO spokesperson, said.

Mays and Davis have been charged with three counts of murder. They have also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons charges.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law or enter a guilty plea.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.