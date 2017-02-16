Authorities investigate car crash, shooting in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini announced today, Feb. 16, that the Belleville Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating a crash and shooting.

Earlier today, in the pre-dawn hours, there was a single-car crash in the area of Franklin Avenue and Mill Street in Belleville.

The vehicle, a red Pontiac, was occupied by five males. Occupants of the vehicle were transported to area hospitals. One of the occupants had a gunshot wound to the head. He is alive and undergoing surgery.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Pontiac was in Newark and followed into Belleville by another vehicle just prior to the crash and shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.