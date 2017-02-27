Newark police seize 45 roosters, arrest two men for illegal gambling

NEWARK, NJ — Two men were arrested on Saturday, Feb. 25, and 45 roosters were seized during an illegal cock fighting event in the Newark’s North Ward.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, at around 10 p.m., officers patrolling in the North Ward received an anonymous tip that there were individuals fighting roosters at the El Cacique Social Club, located at the 800 block of North 6th Street. Officers entered the social club, where they witnessed a large crowd watching and participating in a cockfighting event. With the assistance of the New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, officers recovered 45 roosters, including 5 which had succumbed to their injuries.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose encourages residents to report crimes and partner with the police. Ambrose said, “I will ensure the police division is relentless keeping these types of locations closed. Most of these locations are the catalyst for other criminal activity taking place or will take place.”

The business owner, Noralberto Orengo, 53, of Newark, and his business manager, William Aviles, 53, of Newark, were both charged with management of receiving money for admission of a person to a place kept for the purpose of fighting a living animal, permit the fighting of a living animal and permit a place owned to be used for that purpose. All state charges fall within the fighting or baiting animals or creatures and related offenses.