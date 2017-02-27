Man indicted for killing three women

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced Feb. 27 that Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 20, of Orange has been indicted on three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of three women between Sept. 1, 2016, and Nov. 22, 2016. He has also been charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and attempted murder of a fourth woman who survived the attack.

Assistant Prosecutor Adam B. Wells, who is handling the case, said, Wheeler-Weaver has been charged with the Nov. 22 murder of Sarah Butler, a 20-year-old from Montclair who was attending Jersey City University. Her body was found in Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange on Dec. 1 after she had been reported missing on Nov. 23.

He is also charged with the Oct. 22 murder of Joanne Brown, 33, whose body was found in a vacant Orange home on Dec. 5

The indictment also charges Wheeler-Weaver with the Sept. 1 murder of Robin West, 19, of Philadelphia, Wells said. It is alleged that she was killed in Orange and that he set fire to the vacant home after killing her. At the time of her murder, West was living in Union Township. West was reported missing in September.

Wheeler-Weaver is also accused of attacking a 34-year-old woman who survived the attack. Her identify is being withheld at this time.

It is further alleged that Wheeler-Weaver’s interactions with the victims were of a sexual nature.

The 11-count indictment also charges Wheeler-Weaver with three counts of murder, three counts of desecration of human remains, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, attempted murder and aggravated arson.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court law.